January transfer window: Key signings done in the Premier League

January transfer window: Key signings done in the Premier League

Rajdeep Saha Twitter Jan 15, 2022, 03:17 pm 3 min read

Philippe Coutinho signed for Villa (Photo credit: Twitter/@AVFCOfficial)

The ongoing January transfer window has been quite busy in the Premier League. Several clubs have stepped up and got crucial deals done. Meanwhile, many teams are also in the market hoping to add more depth as the month progresses. With injuries, COVID-19, postponement of matches continuing, having that extra edge in terms of personnel helps. We present the key Premier League signings done.

Digne Villa sign Digne for £25m

(Photo credit: Twitter/@LucasDigne)

Aston Villa have signed Everton's Lucas Digne in a £25m deal. Notably, the 28-year-old fell out of favor at Everton this season under manager Rafael Benitez. Everton had signed Digne from Barcelona in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £18m under former manager Marco Silva. Digne went on to make 127 appearances for the Toffees, scoring six goals.

Context Why does it matter?

Newcastle United bolstered their attacking options by signing senior Premier League striker Chris Wood, who can lend a clear voice.

Kieran Trippier brings plenty of experience and leadership qualities.

Everton let Lucas Digne leave and had a busy window, signing three players.

Aston Villa have been busy, signing key figures such as Digne and Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester United have loaned out two players.

Coutinho Coutinho joins Villa on loan

(Photo credit: Twitter/@AVFCOfficial)

Premier League club Aston Villa have signed Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho on loan until the end of the season. The former Liverpool playmaker will unite with Steven Gerrard at Viila. Gerrard has played an influential role in getting Coutinho. Villa have an option to buy the 29-year-old for £33m at the end of the season. Coutinho scored 26 goals in 106 appearances for Barcelona.

Wood Newcastle United Chris Wood for £25m

(Photo credit: Twitter/@NUFC)

Newcastle United have signed Burnley forward Chris Wood for £25m. The 30-year-old has arrived at St James' Park until the end of the 2023-24 season. Wood has been an established Premier League forward, scoring 50 goals in 155 appearances. Newcastle United needed attacking reinforcements after Callum Wilson was ruled out for a substantial time with a calf injury.

Trippier Newcastle announced the signing of Trippier

(Photo credit: Twitter/@NUFC)

Newcastle announced their first signing of the month by roping in Kieran Trippier. The former Tottenham right-back was signed for £12m plus add-ons from Atletico Madrid. Trippier won the Spanish league title with Atletico last season. He ended up making 83 appearances for the side in all competitions, including just 15 in the 2021-22 campaign. He made 65 appearances in La Liga.

El Ghazi Everton have signed Anwar El Ghazi on loan

(Photo credit: Twitter/@Everton)

Everton have signed Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season. The experienced player became Everton's third signing of the January transfer window. The Toffees had earlier roped in Vitalii Mykolenko from Dynamo Kiev on a four-and-a-half-year contract. They also signed Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson for £16m from Rangers.