Netflix scores first box office win with 'KPop Demon Hunters' 

In a surprising turn of events, the animated film KPop Demon Hunters has reportedly topped the North American box office. The sing-along version of the popular movie is estimated to have raked in between $18 million and $20 million over the weekend. This unexpected success has given Netflix its first No. 1 box-office title in its 18-year history.

Box office battle 'KPop Demon Hunters' surpasses 'Weapons' Subverting expectations, KPop Demon Hunters has surpassed Weapons at the North American box office. The latter was projected to take the top spot with an estimated $15.6 million from 3,631 theaters in its third weekend. In contrast, KPop Demon Hunters is screening on 1,700 screens and has reportedly sold out around 1,150 showings. The film's success is especially impressive considering it was released on Netflix two months ago and has since become the platform's second-most-watched film ever.

Continued success 'Weapons' continues to perform well Despite not securing the top spot, Weapons has emerged as a sleeper hit with $115.9 million in domestic earnings and $199 million worldwide. The film, directed by Zach Cregger, is Warner Bros.'s sixth consecutive winner after a string of successful releases. Disney's Freakier Friday also performed well in its third weekend with an estimated $9.1 million, bringing its North American total to $70 million and worldwide gross to $113 million so far.