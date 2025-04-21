What's the story

Cococartoon's animated film Ne Zha 2 has reclaimed the top spot at the China box office for the weekend of April 18-20.

The movie, now in its 12th weekend, earned RMB 28.9 million ($4 million), pushing its cumulative gross to $2.116 billion.

This record-breaking performance continues to solidify Ne Zha 2 as the highest-grossing title of 2025 by a significant margin.