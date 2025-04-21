'Ne Zha 2' earns $2.1B, tops China box office again
What's the story
Cococartoon's animated film Ne Zha 2 has reclaimed the top spot at the China box office for the weekend of April 18-20.
The movie, now in its 12th weekend, earned RMB 28.9 million ($4 million), pushing its cumulative gross to $2.116 billion.
This record-breaking performance continues to solidify Ne Zha 2 as the highest-grossing title of 2025 by a significant margin.
Other films
'We Girls' and 'A Minecraft Movie' follow closely
Meila Media's We Girls, directed by Feng Xiaogang, slipped to second place in China but continued to be a strong performer, earning $3.8 million in its third weekend.
The film follows Gao Yuexiang (Zhao Liying), who ends up in jail after a desperate attempt to afford a cochlear implant for her daughter.
Warner Bros. and Legendary's A Minecraft Movie, an adaptation of the popular video game, secured third place with earnings of $2.9 million.
Financial report
Overall box office performance remains strong
China's total weekend box office earnings stood at $20.2 million, a notch below the previous frame.
Despite this slight dip, the 2025 year-to-date gross climbed to $3.51 billion, which is a whopping 39% more than the same time last year.
And a part of this growth has to be attributed to Ne Zha 2. The most profitable film in Chinese box office history also became IMAX's highest-grossing animated film in February.
More records are waiting to be broken.