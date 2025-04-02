What's the story

Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest venture, L2: Empuraan, is on a roll!

The film, which broke records with the biggest opening in Malayalam cinema history, has been keeping its momentum at the box office even with a slight dip in collections during the week.

On Tuesday, it added ₹9cr to its kitty, taking the total domestic collection to ₹79.15cr, reports industry tracker Sacnilk.

What's more, the film is inching closer to the ₹250cr mark in worldwide gross collection.