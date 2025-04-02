'L2: Empuraan' is on fire! Mohanlal-Prithviraj's film eyes ₹250cr
What's the story
Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's latest venture, L2: Empuraan, is on a roll!
The film, which broke records with the biggest opening in Malayalam cinema history, has been keeping its momentum at the box office even with a slight dip in collections during the week.
On Tuesday, it added ₹9cr to its kitty, taking the total domestic collection to ₹79.15cr, reports industry tracker Sacnilk.
What's more, the film is inching closer to the ₹250cr mark in worldwide gross collection.
Controversy
'L2: Empuraan' dominates box office despite controversy
Despite the controversy over its political themes, the film continues to perform at the box office.
L2: Empuraan had faced backlash over indirect references to the Gujarat riots, and its makers had to re-edit the film.
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) suggested a number of cuts, making it a total of 24 edits. These included changes to riot-related scenes, and two minutes and eight seconds of the original version were removed. This version started airing from Tuesday afternoon.
Performance
'L2: Empuraan' outstanding in Malayalam version
The film has especially been a blockbuster in the Malayalam version, bringing in the highest moolah with an overall occupancy of 51.35% on Tuesday.
Despite the stiff competition from Salman Khan's Sikandar in the Hindi market, which earned ₹19.5cr on Tuesday, L2: Empuraan continues to win.
The movie opened with a phenomenal ₹21cr at the box office but dipped to ₹11cr on Monday and ₹9cr on Tuesday.
Future outlook
'L2: Empuraan' to continue strong
Despite the recent drop in numbers, the film is likely to witness a rise over the next couple of days, thanks to the coming weekend and lack of competitors.
Earlier, it became the highest Indian film opening of 2025, beating Chhaava's record of ₹164cr by collecting ₹174cr worldwide over its opening weekend.
The film is the sequel to Lucifer, Sukumaran's directorial debut.