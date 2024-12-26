Summarize Simplifying... In short MT Vasudevan Nair, a screenwriting genius, has significantly contributed to Malayalam cinema, shaping the careers of actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal.

His works include the ZEE5 anthology series 'Manorathangal,' the critically acclaimed 'Neelathamara,' the award-winning 'Sadayam,' and the environmentally conscious 'Oru Cheru Punchiri.'

His stories, known for their realism and maturity, have left an indelible mark on the industry.

MT Vasudevan Nair passed away on Wednesday

'Sadayam,' 'Manorathangal': MT Vasudevan Nair's contribution to Malayalam cinema

By Isha Sharma 01:37 pm Dec 26, 202401:37 pm

What's the story MT Vasudevan Nair, a titan of Malayalam literature and Indian cinema, passed away on Wednesday, aged 91. Fondly known as MT, he was famous for his evocative storytelling and deep character development. His stories often delved into human relationships in the backdrop of Kerala's small towns and villages. We take a look at some of his most acclaimed films.

'Manorathangal'

MT's screenwriting genius was instrumental in defining the careers of Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal. Thus, it was no surprise when the two veteran actors signed the ZEE5 anthology series Manorathangal, which was based on MT's short stories. Apart from the aforementioned actors, the anthology also featured Parvathy Thiruvothu, Fahadh Faasil, and Asif Ali, and received positive reviews upon release.

'Neelathamara'

Neelathamara was a critical and commercial success and was headlined by Archana Kavi, Kailash, and Amala Paul. Directed by Lal Jose and written by MT, it is a remake of a namesake film released in 1979. IMDb describes it as, "A woman, seduced by the legend of the blue lotus into believing that her lover truly cares for her, learns hard lessons from life and in the end blossoms as if she herself is the lotus of truth."

'Sadayam'

Sadayam, which won MT a National Film Award for Best Screenplay, is a psychological drama starring Mohanlal, TG Ravi, and Thilakan. The protagonist is Sathyanathan, played by Mohanlal, who is convicted of multiple murders and eventually sentenced to death. The gritty drama received critical acclaim upon release and is now streaming on Sun NXT.

'Oru Cheru Punchiri'

Apart from his realistic, rooted stories, MT is also remembered for his mature, deft direction, as showcased in the film Oru Cheru Punchiri. Starring Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Sindhu Shyam, and P. K. Venukuttan Nair, among others, it was honored with the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation. It also received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Director.