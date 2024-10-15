Summarize Simplifying... In short Airtel's AI-powered tool is helping combat spam calls and messages, successfully detecting 55 million within just 19 days.

The tool uses a unique algorithm to analyze caller behavior, frequency, and duration, cross-referencing this data with known spam indicators to accurately flag potential scams.

This comes as mobile users in Kerala, India, increasingly fall victim to scams, leading to a loss of ₹170 crore across networks, nearly double the previous year's figure.

The feature doesn't require any service request or app download from the user's end

Airtel's AI tool detects 55M spam calls within 19 days

By Mudit Dube 06:30 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story Bharti Airtel has revealed that its newly launched AI-powered spam detection tool has successfully flagged over 55 million potential spam calls and one million spam SMSes in Kerala. Notably, this was achieved within just 19 days of the system's launch. The initiative comes as part of Airtel's bid to protect its massive customer base of 8.8 million in the state, from digital threats and increasing frauds.

Airtel's AI solution: A boon for customers

Amit Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (Kerala) of Bharti Airtel, said all Airtel mobile users in Kerala can now automatically access these free solutions. The accessibility doesn't require any service request or app download from the user's end. Gupta highlighted that mobile users are increasingly falling prey to scams, fraud, and malicious communications. These activities have led to a loss of ₹170 crore across networks in India, almost double the amount as compared to last year.

How does Airtel's spam call detection solution work?

Airtel's AI-powered spam call detection tool employs a unique algorithm to identify and categorize calls and SMS messages as "suspected scam." The system analyzes a variety of parameters including the caller or sender's usage patterns, call/SMS frequency, and call duration in real time. By cross-referencing this information against known spam parameters, the system can accurately flag suspected spam calls and SMS messages in order to alert its users.