By Pratyaksh Srivastava 05:59 pm Mar 22, 202405:59 pm

What's the story Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea (Vi) have launched a variety of discounts, tariff revisions, and bonus data deals for prepaid customers in anticipation of the Indian Premier League's 2024 season. Airtel is focusing on budget-conscious consumers by adjusting its existing unlimited data pack plans of Rs. 49 and Rs. 99. On the other hand, Vi is presenting a spectrum of discounts and data bundles across different price points.

Offers

Airtel cuts prices, Vi unveils extra data deals

A telecom industry representative clarified the changes, stating, "The IPL season always brings new plans. But with the emergence of 5G, users' data consumption is also rising. The latest packages mirror this trend." In line with this shift, Airtel has lowered its unlimited data pack plans from Rs. 49 to Rs. 29 and the Rs. 99 pack to Rs. 79 with a daily cap of 20GB under a fair use policy.

Targets

Vi eyes premium market, Airtel teams up with Star Sports

In an effort to cater to premium customers, Vi is offering extra data on selected prepaid recharge plans, going up to Rs. 3,199. The company is giving 50% more daily data on the Rs. 181 pack and an additional 25% data on the Rs. 75 pack, limited at 1.5GB per day. Concurrently, Airtel Digital TV has joined forces with Star Sports to air the IPL season.

Discounts

VI announces price cuts on prepaid plans

Vi has declared price cuts on several prepaid plans by providing straight discounts of Rs. 50-100 on plans priced from Rs. 699 to Rs. 3,199 throughout the IPL season. These offers are exclusively accessible via the Vi app and will remain valid until 1 April 2024, as per the company's announcement.