Airtel launches Rs. 599 postpaid plan; 5G expanded to Kolkata

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 22, 2023, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Airtel has hit the 10 million subscriber mark for its 5G network (Photo credit: Airtel)

Airtel has released a new postpaid plan priced at Rs. 599. The new recharge offers an Amazon Prime subscription for six months and Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one year at no extra cost. The telco has also expanded its 5G services to Kolkata. With the latest rollout, Airtel 5G Plus is now available in over 270 cities in the country.

Why does this story matter?

Airtel has already hit the 10 million subscriber mark for its 5G network. The company plans to cover major cities in India by this year and intends to cover the entirety of the nation by March 2024.

The telco is also set to launch a 5G smartphone this year. It is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000.

Airtel is expanding its 5G network in a phased manner

Airtel users in Kolkata can now enjoy Airtel 5G Plus. The company is rolling out its 5G network in a phased manner. The telco is offering unlimited 5G data on both postpaid and prepaid plans, priced above Rs. 239. The telco's 5G services are also available in Haldia, Ranaghat, Contai, Krishnanagar, Puruliya, Bongaon, Bankura, Raniganj, and Kolaghat in West Bengal.

Follow these steps to activate Airtel 5G Plus

You do not have to buy a new SIM since the existing 4G SIM supports 5G as well. To activate Airtel 5G Plus on your smartphone, first, make sure that your handset is running the latest software. Go to Settings >Mobile Network >Airtel SIM. Now, select the preferred network type and choose the 5G network option.

The new prepaid plan offers 75GB of data

Coming to Airtel's new Rs. 599 postpaid plan, it provides unlimited local and STD calls, 100 SMSes per day, 75GB of data, Xstream Mobile Pack, and Wynk music access. There is an option to add one additional postpaid connection for free. Up to nine connections can be added at a cost of Rs. 299. The added connections will get an additional 30GB of data.

Jio also recently launched postpaid family plans

Apart from the new plan, Airtel has four other postpaid plans which are priced at Rs. 699, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,199, and Rs. 1,499. On the other hand, Jio also recently launched postpaid family plans priced at Rs. 399 and Rs. 699. The telco allows up to three add-on connections and charges Rs. 99 per connection.