Kolkata: Mentally-ill patient jumps from hospital's eight floor, extremely critical

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 25, 2022, 05:03 pm 2 min read

The patient managed to escape from a hospital's window and sat on the edge of a cornice on the level where he was receiving treatment.

A patient at the Institute of Neuroscience Hospital in Kolkata suffered serious injuries after jumping from the eighth floor of the building. According to reports, Sudhir Adhikari, who is mentally unsound, managed to escape from the hospital's window and sat on the edge of a cornice on the level where he was receiving treatment.

The rescuers hurriedly attempted to bring him down while the fire department, police, and medical staff were called. However, the patient refused to budge. A hydraulic ladder was then brought to bring him down, but every time the ladder was put near him, he tried to jump. The patient was admitted in the hospital, where he is stated to be in a critical condition.

Kolkata, West Bengal | A patient has climbed out of a ward to sit on a highrise edge of the Institute of NeuroScience Hospital and is showing unwillingness to get down. Hydraulic ladder is reportedly being brought to bring him down pic.twitter.com/QWRhyhbhxq — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

The patient, according to PTI , fell off at 1:10 pm and struck the cornice of the floors below at least thrice before landing on the ground. It stated, quoting a medical official, that he is "very gravely injured," with severe damage to his cranium, rib cage, and left hand. Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside the hospital to see the man.

"He wasn't saying anything as to why he was sitting there, but was not allowing people in uniform to approach him," fire officer, Shubhankar Ghosh, was quoted by ANI as saying. Earlier, Adhikari's family had been attempting to reason with him, but they couldn't convince him to retreat. After the tragedy, the hospital locked its main entrance.