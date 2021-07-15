Kolkata man stabbed by snatchers, two others robbed

The incident took place in Maidan area of the city

A man, who went out for a morning walk, was stabbed in Kolkata's Maidan area on Wednesday as his belongings, including a high-end mobile phone, were snatched by two bike-borne miscreants, police said. The two miscreants also robbed two other morning walkers in front of the Mohammedan Sporting Club on Red Road, the police further said.

Man was stabbed near the South Gate of Fort William

The two snatchers were arrested in connection with the incidents, a senior officer of the Maidan Police Station said. The man, in his mid-20s, was stabbed around 6:15 am near the South Gate of Fort William, he said. He was found lying in a pool of blood by passersby who took him to the SSKM Hospital, the officer added.

A case has been registered against the two culprits

Acting on a tip-off, the Anti Dacoity and Robbery Squad of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department personnel apprehended the two culprits from the Beniapukur area in the afternoon. A case was started at the Maidan Police Station on the complaint of a morning walker and the two were booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the officer said.

The two also robbed walkers near Mohammedan Sporting Club

The two miscreants snatched around Rs. 4,500 in cash, two mobile phones from the two morning walkers near the Mohammedan Sporting Club at around 5:30 am, the officer said. "Then, the two went toward the Kidderpore area and attacked the third person, a resident of Posta area, and snatched he belongs, including a high-end mobile phone," he added.

Trying to ascertain a personal enmity angle: Police

The police personnel checked the CCTV footage of the area to identify the miscreants. "The man's injuries are grave. We are trying to find out whether he had any personal enmity with anybody," the officer said.