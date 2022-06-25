India

Madhya Pradesh: Couple hires guards, dogs to protect Miyazaki mangoes

Jun 25, 2022

Miyazaki mangoes are a Japanese variety of the fruit and are among the world's most expensive types.

When Rani and Sankalp Parihar, an orchardist couple from Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, grew two mango saplings years ago, they expected them to grow like other plants in their orchard. However, the saplings grew and produced unusual ruby-colored mangoes, which turned out to be the rare Japanese Miyazaki. Now, the two expensive mango trees are being guarded by four guards and six dogs, HT reported.

Context Why does this story matter?

The exotic, ruby-colored Japanese Miyazaki mango is one of the most expensive mango varieties on the planet.

According to media reports, one kilogram of the Miyazaki mango, also known as the "egg of the Sun," was sold for about Rs. 2.7 lakh last year.

It is an incredibly rare variety of mango fruit that is native to Japan.

Backstory How did they get these mangoes?

The couple did not have to travel to Miyazaki city to acquire these mangoes. They weren't even entirely sure it actually existed. On his way to Chennai, to purchase saplings a few years ago, Parihar met a stranger on the train who offered him mango saplings. Parihar accepted these mangoes as gifts from the man, which later turned out to be Miyazaki mangoes.

Quote Stranger asked to take care of the saplings like babies

"He offered these saplings to me...asked to take care of these plants like our babies... We planted it in the orchard without knowing what variety of mangoes it will produce," Parihar reportedly stated. When the saplings began bearing fruit last year, they discovered they were quite distinct. "As I didn't know the name of this variety, I named the fruit after my mother, Damini."

Fact Thieves stole mangoes, but tree was saved: Parihar

"Later, we researched this variety and found the real name. But it's still Damini for me," Parihar stated. Further, Parihar stated after the word spread locally that they were cultivating this rare fruit, thieves broke into their garden last year and stole the mangoes. He stated that the trees were saved somehow. They then hired four guards and six dogs to protect the trees.

Statement We won't sell it to anyone: Rani

According to Rani, businessmen have offered Rs. 21,000/mango and even mango growers and fruit lovers have been contacting them. "A jeweler from Mumbai is ready to pay whatever price we quote. But I've clearly said that we won't sell it to anyone. We will use the fruits to grow more plants," she reportedly stated. Madhya Pradesh's horticulture department has also confirmed the mango variety.

Madhya Pradesh Horticulture department examines fruit, may promote it among farmers

RS Katara, joint director of Madhya Pradesh's horticulture department, claimed to have examined the couple's orchard and discovered the fruit to be rare in India. "It's costly because its production is very low and its taste is very sweet. It looks very different... People abroad give these mangoes as gifts," he reportedly stated, adding they will check it again before promoting it among farmers.