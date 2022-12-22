Business

Jio 5G now live in Kochi: Here's how to access

Jio 5G now live in Kochi: Here's how to access

Written by Sanjana Shankar Dec 22, 2022, 06:48 pm 2 min read

Eligible Jio users can access the True 5G service with their existing SIM and at no additional cost

Reliance Jio has released its True 5G services in Kerala. The next-generation network is now live in Kochi and in the Guruvayur temple area. The company is sending out invites for the Jio Welcome Offer to selected users. The 5G network will be available on a trial basis. Eligible users will get unlimited data with a speed of up to 1 Gbps+ for free.

Why does this story matter?

The 'Jio Welcome' offer is the standard practice followed by the telecom company wherever Jio 5G services are offered across the country.

The leading telco aims to complete the rollout of its 5G services in the country by December 2023.

Eligible Jio users can access the high-speed network with their existing data plan until the company declares its 5G plan structure.

Which regions in Kerala have access to the network?

Jio True 5G is currently live in Kochi city and the Guruvayur Temple area. By the end of December, the service would be extended to Thiruvananthapuram. The company is rolling out its high-speed network in a staged manner. Cities such as Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Thrissur would receive Jio's 5G service in January 2023 while the whole state will be covered by December 2023.

Who is eligible for the Jio Welcome Offer?

If you have a 5G-enabled smartphone and the 5G service is live in your area, Jio's Welcome Offer should reach you. To get started, make sure your smartphone is running the latest software and you have an active plan of Rs. 239 or higher. Now get MyJio app from your phone's app store and click on Jio Welcome Offer banner in the app.

Will you need a new SIM?

Note that the company is sending out invites for the Jio Welcome Offer selectively so all Jio users might not get access. You do not have to purchase an additional SIM since the existing 4G SIM supports 5G as well.

Airtel recently launched its 5G service in Manipur

On the other hand, Airtel is also steadily expanding its 5G services across the country. It recently launched its 5G Plus network in Manipur, becoming the first telco to launch the fifth-generation service in the Northeast. Airtel 5G Plus is also available in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Siliguri, Guwahati, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna, Panipat, Pune, Shimla, Varanasi, and Gurugram.