Sensex falls 241 points, Nifty settles below 18,130 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 22, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 slipped 46.7 to close at 8,691.9 points

On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended in red with the Sensex settling at 60,826.22 points and the Nifty closing at 18,127.35 points. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 46.7 points to end at 8,691.9 points. Here's all you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The biggest stock gainers were UltraTech Cement, SBI Life Insurance, and Asian Paints, which climbed 0.79%, 0.73%, and 0.71%, respectively. NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the most losing sectors, dropping 1.44%, 1.24%, and 1.14%, respectively. UPL, Bajaj Finserv, and M&M emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.43%, 2.51%, and 2.34%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.06% against the US Dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.06% to Rs. 82.76 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 54,995, but the silver futures dropped Rs. 496, or 0.71%, to Rs. 69,213. The crude oil futures edged up by $1.14, or 1.44% to $79.75 per barrel.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.46% to settle at 3,054.43 points. However, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 19,679.22 points while the Nikkei declined to 26,507.87 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended in the green, rising 162.26 points, or 1.54%, to 10,709.37 points.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $16,855.22, a 0.14% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.15% and is selling at $1,218.13. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $1.00 (flat), $246.61 (0.99% down), and $0.253 (0.24% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.14% higher than yesterday at $0.07428.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is selling at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol continues to retail at Rs. 106.29 per liter.