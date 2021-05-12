OnePlus 9 series won't get additional 5G bands in India

OnePlus has confirmed that its 9 and 9 Pro flagship smartphones, which were announced in March, will not get additional 5G bands via software update in India. In response to a query, the company has said that the OnePlus 9 series supports two bands (n78 and n41) for 5G and it is not possible to add support for more bands via software update.

"The 5G bands on the OnePlus 9 series are decided based primarily on the priority of Indian carriers," wrote a OnePlus community expert. "The highest priority band is n78, which will be the most commonly deployed 5G bands in India and has the widest frequency that reflects the advantage of 5G transmission rate so far, then potentially n41 and other bands."

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have up to four cameras. The vanilla 9 model bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 9 Pro flaunts a 120Hz, 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support.

The OnePlus 9 comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome shooter. The 9 Pro offers a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies, they have a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support and boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. For connectivity, the devices offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.