Airtel rolls out its 5G services in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal

Dec 21, 2022

As of now the eligible Airtel users can avail the 5G service at no additional cost (Photo credit: Airtel)

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in regions across Imphal, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar. The company is expanding the Airtel 5G Plus network in a phased manner and users can get up to 20-30 times faster speed than the current 4G speed at no additional cost. Subscribers do not have to buy another SIM card since the existing one is 5G-enabled.

Why does this story matter?

In an earlier announcement, Airtel confirmed that it aims to cover major cities across India by March 2023 and intends to complete the rollout of the 5G network across the country by March 2024.

Eligible Airtel users, with 5G-supported smartphones, can access the high-speed network with their existing data pack until future tariff plans are announced.

Which areas have Airtel 5G service in Imphal, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar?

In Imphal, the Airtel 5G Plus network is available at Akampat, RIMS Imphal area, War Cemetery, Takyelpat, New Secretariat, Dewlahland, Babupara, Nagaram, Sagolband, Ghari, and Uripok. In Gandhinagar, it is available in Koba, Raysan, Sargasan, Pethapur, and other key locations. Talking of Ahmedabad, Airtel's 5G services are available in SG Highway, Memnagar, Satellite, Navrangpura, Sabarmati, Motera, Chandkheda, South Bopal, Gomtipur, Memco, and Bapunagar.

You do not have to buy a new SIM card

Airtel's 5G service is also available in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Siliguri, Patna, Guwahati, Nagpur, Panipat, Pune, Varanasi, Shimla, Gurugram, and Lucknow. You can access the Airtel 5G Plus network from your existing 4G SIM card itself.

How to access Airtel 5G Plus?

Follow the given steps to activate the Airtel 5G Plus service on your smartphone. First, ensure that you have upgraded your smartphone to the latest software. Head to 'Settings' on your smartphone. Select 'Mobile Network' and choose Airtel SIM. Then tap on 'Preferred network type' and choose the 5G network option. Note that the service is being rolled out in a phased manner.