JioPhone Next launched at Rs. 6,499: How to buy it

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 08:33 pm

JioPhone Next has been co-developed by Google and Qualcomm

Aimed at first-time smartphone buyers, Reliance Jio's JioPhone Next has been launched in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 6,499 but as part of a financing offer, you can pay Rs. 1,999 upfront and rest will be payable as EMI over 18- or 24-months. The handset will be available via JioMart stores starting November 4 but only for those who register themselves beforehand.

Design and display

It has an HD+ LCD screen

The JioPhone Next, like other entry-level smartphones, offers a plastic body with a rectangular screen enclosed within chunky bezels. The rear panel houses a single camera unit, a flash module, and a speaker grille. The handset has a 5.45-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720x1440, a 60Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is offered in Blue and Black color options.

Cameras

There is an 8MP front camera

The JioPhone Next is equipped with a 13MP autofocus camera on the rear and it offers features like HDR Mode, Night Mode and Portrait Mode, among others. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP front-facing snapper is available. It provides a bunch of pre-installed AR filters to jazz up your selfies. Both the front and rear shooters can record 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals

The phone runs on Android-based Pragati OS

The JioPhone Next draws power from a Snapdragon 215 processor, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB). It runs on Android-based 'Pragati OS' and packs a 3,500mAh battery. The handset offers support for dual-SIMs, single-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, LTE, a headphone jack as well as a micro-USB port for charging.

Pocket-pinch

JioPhone Next: Pricing and availability

JioPhone Next is priced at Rs. 6,499 but you can purchase it by paying Rs. 1,999 upfront and rest as EMI over 18- or 24-months. To buy the smartphone, register your interest by visiting a JioMart retailer or via the website (https://www.jio.com/next) or through WhatsApp by sending 'HI' to 70182-70182. You will receive a confirmation once your unit is available at nearest JioMart store.