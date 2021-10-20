ZEEKER launches world's first rugged smartphone with a 108MP camera

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 01:48 pm

Technology brand ZEEKER has launched the world's first rugged smartphone with a 108MP camera, called the ZEEKER P10. It comes with a range of photography and videography features like electronic image stabilization and IR Night Vision. The handset also boasts a military-grade build, up to 1.8m drop-proof body, a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has Corning Gorilla Glass for protection

The ZEEKER P10 features a punch-hole design with prominent bezels, a customizable key, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.49-inch screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It has a MIL-STD-810G certified body with an IP69K dust and water resistance. It can also survive drops from up to 1.8m.

Cameras

It boasts an 8MP night vision sensor

The ZEEKER P10 has quad rear cameras including a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor with 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, an 8MP night vision camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. It provides Ultra Night and Night Vision modes, Super Steady mode for video recording, and electronic image stabilization. Up front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals

It offers 15W wireless charging support

The ZEEKER P10 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZEEKER P10: Pricing and availability

The ZEEKER P10 is currently available at a discounted price of $359.99 (around Rs. 27,000) via AliExpress. It will later be available through Amazon as well. It is offered in Lava Black and Glacier White color options.