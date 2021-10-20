JioPhone Next's Google Play Console listing confirms key specifications

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 01:15 pm

JioPhone Next spotted on Google Play Console

Reliance Jio's latest affordable handset, the JioPhone Next, is likely to be launched around Diwali. In the latest development, the smartphone has been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications and features. It will come with an HD+ display, a Snapdragon 215 processor, 2GB of RAM, Adreno 306 GPU, and Android 11 (Go edition) support. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will have thick top and bottom bezels

JioPhone Next will feature a conventional screen with thick bezels on the top and bottom. The volume controls and power button will be positioned on the side. On the rear, there will be a pill-shaped camera unit. The device will bear a 5.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ (720x1440 pixels) resolution, an 18:9 aspect ratio, and a pixel density of 293ppi.

Information

The phone will have a 13MP rear camera

The JioPhone Next is expected to offer a 13MP camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, an 8MP snapper is on the cards. The camera app will provide some filters for adding effects to your photos.

Internals

There will be a 2,500mAh battery

The JioPhone Next will be powered by a Snapdragon 215 chipset, paired with up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 (Go edition) and will be equipped with a 2,500mAh battery. The handset will have features like language translation, Google Assistant, and automatic read aloud of screen text.

Information

JioPhone Next: Pricing

As per the reports, the JioPhone Next will be available in Basic and Advanced variants. They are tipped to cost Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 7,000, respectively. Customers will have to pay 10% cost, while the remaining amount will be financed by partner lenders.