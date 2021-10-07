OnePlus 9 RT's launch teased; more details tomorrow

OnePlus 9 RT's launch details could be announced tomorrow

OnePlus is expected to launch a new 9-series smartphone, called the 9 RT, in China and India on October 15. In the latest development, the company's co-founder Pete Lau has shared a post on Weibo, suggesting that a new model is in the works and more information about it will be announced tomorrow i.e. October 8. Here's what we know about OnePlus 9 RT.

Design and display

It will be offered in three colors

The OnePlus 9 RT will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will get a rectangular camera unit. The device will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be available in Blue, Silver, and Black color variants.

Information

It will sport a Sony IMX766 main camera

The OnePlus 9 RT will reportedly get a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, it could have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus 9 RT will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9 RT: Pricing and availability

A recent leak suggests that the OnePlus 9 RT will be priced between CNY 2,000-3,000 (roughly Rs. 23,200-34,800) in China. However, the official details will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen on October 15.