OPPO A54s tipped to cost €219; specifications leaked

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 06:58 pm

OPPO A54s's specifications and price leaked

OPPO is reportedly working on a new A-series smartphone, called the OPPO A54s. In the latest development, GizPie has leaked the handset's design, specifications as well as pricing details. As per the report, the device will cost €219 (roughly Rs. 18,900). It will come with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have a waterdrop-style notch design

The leaked render of the OPPO A54s shows a design similar to the OPPO A16 which had debuted in September. It will feature a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, an IP4X rating for water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen. It will be offered in Crystal Black and Pearl Blue colors.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OPPO A54s will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, there might be an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 11 based on Android 11

The OPPO A54s will draw power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A54s: Pricing and availability

As per the report, in Europe, the OPPO A54s will be priced at €219 (around Rs. 18,900) for the 4GB/128GB model. However, the official pricing and availability details of the handset will be announced at the time of the launch.