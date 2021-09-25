OPPO K9 Pro gets listed on company website, specifications confirmed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 01:06 pm

OPPO K9 Pro's official listing confirms key specifications

OPPO is all set to launch the K9 Pro smartphone in China tomorrow. In the latest development, the handset has been listed on the tech giant's China website, confirming its full specifications. As per the listing, it will come with a 6.43-inch display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will be offered in two color options

OPPO K9 Pro will be 8.5mm thin and weigh 180 grams

The OPPO K9 Pro will feature a left-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a full-width camera module. The device will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will be available in Glacial Overture and Obsidian Warrior color variants.

Information

There will be a 64MP main camera

The OPPO K9 Pro will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, it could get a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 60W fast-charging

The OPPO K9 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO K9 Pro: Pricing and availability

A previously leaked China Telecom listing reveals that the OPPO K9 Pro will be priced starting at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,400). The official pricing and availability information, however, will be announced at the time of launch on September 26.