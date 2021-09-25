OPPO A55 to be launched in India on October 1

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 25, 2021, 01:00 am

OPPO A55's India launch teased through Amazon

OPPO has teased the arrival of a new A-series smartphone in India on October 1 via Amazon. Although the teaser does not reveal the name of the handset, the images available on the Amazon microsite match with the renders of OPPO A55 leaked by tipster Evan Blass. It will have a punch-hole design, a 50MP triple rear camera unit, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Design and display

The phone will have an HD+ LCD display

OPPO A55 renders leaked by tipster Evan Blass

The OPPO A55 will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular-shaped camera unit. The handset is said to bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is likely to be offered in black and gradient blue color options.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OPPO A55 will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

It will draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 processor

The OPPO A55 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on ColorOS 11 based on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A55: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OPPO A55 in India will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place on October 1. However, considering the expected specifications, it may cost around Rs. 15,000. The handset will be available via Amazon.