OPPO A55 4G to get a punch-hole design, triple camera

OPPO A55 4G will get a 5,000mAh battery

OPPO is reportedly working on a 4G model of the A55 5G smartphone which went official in China in January this year. In the latest development, 91mobiles has shared renders of the A55 4G handset, revealing its full design features. According to the images, it will come with a punch-hole design and a 50MP triple rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

It will be offered in three color options

The OPPO A55 4G will feature a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will be available in Black, Green, and Gradient Blue color variants.

An 8MP selfie camera is expected

The OPPO A55 4G will offer a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, it could get an 8MP front-facing shooter.

The phone will support 18W fast-charging

The OPPO A55 4G is likely to draw power from a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

OPPO A55 4G: Pricing

At present, the pricing information of the OPPO A55 4G is unknown. However, it will be priced lower than A55 5G, which costs CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) in China.