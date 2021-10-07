Xiaomi's MIX FOLD 2 tipped to support 120W fast-charging

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 07, 2021, 05:15 pm

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2's specifications leaked

Xiaomi had launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, the Mi MIX FOLD in March this year and now, the tech giant is working on the next-generation model, called MIX FOLD 2. According to Chinese tipster Panda is bald (via Debayan Roy), the handset will offer up to 120Hz screen refresh rate, an under-display camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The phone will flaunt an in-folding design

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 will likely feature an in-folding design, a metal hinge, an under-display camera, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The leak claims that the handset's outer display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, whereas the inner display will support a 90Hz refresh rate. It is likely to bear an 8.01-inch WQHD+ main internal AMOLED panel.

Information

It might be equipped with a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 is tipped to boast a 108MP main snapper with a '3x Liquid lens' along with an ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calling, there might be a single snapper on the outside and an under-display camera on the inside.

Internals

It is likely to run on Android 12 OS

The Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support and will boot Android 12 with the latest MIUI on top. Other hardware details of the device are still under the wraps. For reference, the Mi MIX FOLD draws power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

Information

Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2: Pricing and availability

At present, there is no word regarding the pricing and availability of the Xiaomi MIX FOLD 2. For reference, the existing Mi MIX FOLD carries a starting price-tag of CNY 9,999 (around Rs. 1,16,000) in China.