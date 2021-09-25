Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's new renders appear with S Pen

Samsung's next high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is in the works to be launched next year. In the latest development, tipster @OnLeaks has shared renders of the handset, revealing full design features. As per the images, S22 Ultra will sport a cylindrical shape, an S pen slot, and a P-shaped quad camera unit. Here are more details.

Design and display

It will boast a QHD+ AMOLED screen

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be flat from the top and bottom and will feature curved sides. On the rear, it will have a quad camera module. The device shall sport a 6.8-inch dual-curved Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It will also get a slot to put an S Pen.

There may be a 108MP main camera

The quad rear cameras on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to include a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP telephoto lens, and another 12MP camera. On the front, it could get a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will draw power from a Snapdragon 898/Exynos 2100 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

How much will it cost?

Details regarding the official pricing of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are unknown as of now. However, considering its specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 88,000.