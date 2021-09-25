Samsung Galaxy M52 5G goes official in Poland

Last updated on Sep 25, 2021

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launched with a Snapdragon 778G chipset

Samsung has launched its latest 5G model, the Galaxy M52 5G, in Poland. Its India pricing will be announced on September 28. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here are more details.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G weighs 173 grams

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G features a punch-hole design with a noticeable bezel on the bottom and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it gets a striped pattern and a rectangular camera unit. The device sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is offered in Blue, Black, and White color options.

Information

There is a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G bears a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phone supports 25W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing of Galaxy M52 5G are still under the wraps. As for its availability in India, the device will be launched on September 28 and will be up for grabs via Amazon.