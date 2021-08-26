#DealOfTheDay: Samsung Galaxy Note20 available with Rs. 31,000 off

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Aug 26, 2021, 07:17 pm

Amazon is offering discounts on Samsung Galaxy Note20

If you are looking to buy a premium smartphone without emptying your pockets, then this might be a good deal for you. Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs. 31,001 on Samsung's Galaxy Note20 smartphone. To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing a 5% instant discount on HSBC Bank card transactions along with an exchange offer. Here's our roundup.

Information

Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 (8GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 54,999 (MRP: Rs. 86,000). You can also avail a 5% instant discount on transactions via HSBC Bank cards. Additionally, you can get up to Rs. 13,800 off by exchanging on old smartphone.

Design and display

The phone has a Super AMOLED Plus display

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, stylus support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and HDR10+ support. It has an IP68 dust and water resistance, and is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Green colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP telephoto lens

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto snapper with 3x hybrid zoom and OIS support. Up front, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

It draws power from an Exynos 990 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging and 15W wireless charging. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.