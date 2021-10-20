Huawei Enjoy 20e, with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, launched

Huawei Enjoy 20e goes official in China

Huawei has launched its latest budget smartphone, the Enjoy 20e, in China. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,700) and is already up for pre-orders. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone boasts Huawei SuperSound audio technology

The Huawei Enjoy 20e features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a dual camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset bears a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ resolution. It is offered in Qijing Forest, Magic Night Black, and Phantom Purple colors. It also provides Huawei SuperSound audio with 86dB of maximum volume.

It sports an 8MP selfie camera

The Huawei Enjoy 20e is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots HarmonyOS 2 operating system

The Huawei Enjoy 20e draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on EMUI 10.1 based on HarmonyOS 2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The device offers support for all the basic connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, as well as GPS.

Huawei Enjoy 20e: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Enjoy 20e is priced at CNY 999 (around Rs. 11,700) for the 4GB/64GB model and CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB/128GB version. The handset is up for pre-orders in China via JD.com.