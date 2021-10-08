ZTE Blade A71, with a triple rear camera system, launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 08, 2021, 06:47 pm

ZTE Blade A71 launched in Malaysia

Chinese tech company ZTE has launched its latest Blade-series budget smartphone, the Blade A71, in Malaysia. The handset carries a price-tag of RM 499 (around Rs. 8,950). As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ LCD display, triple rear cameras, a UNISOC SC9863A processor, a 4,000mAh battery, and Android 11 support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The ZTE Blade A71 features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it has a triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in three color variants.

Information

It sports a 16MP main camera

The ZTE Blade A71 is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The ZTE Blade A71 draws power from a UNISOC SC9863A chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS with ZTE's custom UI on top and packs a 4,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

ZTE Blade A71: Pricing and availability

The ZTE Blade A71 is priced at RM 499 (around Rs. 8,950) for the solo 3GB/64GB model. It is offered in Blue, Black, and Green color options. Details regarding its availability in other markets are unclear as of now.