Redmi Note 11 series to debut on October 28

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 20, 2021, 12:22 pm

Redmi to launch Note 11 line-up in China on October 28

Redmi will launch its Note 11 line-up of smartphones in China on October 28, the company has announced. The official Weibo post also confirms that the Note 11 handsets will have a punch-hole design, JBL speakers, and a quad rear camera unit. Separately, a listing on JD.com has revealed that the range will include Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ models.

Design and display

The phones will offer a high screen refresh rate

Redmi Note 11 series will feature a punch-hole design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. They handsets will be available in up to four colors. The Note 11 will sport a 6.51-inch LCD display while the Pro models will get a 6.67-inch OLED panel. All the three handsets will have a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

Redmi Note 11 will have a 13MP front camera

The Redmi Note 11 is said to offer a 50MP main camera and a 13MP selfie snapper. The Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ will likely get a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP secondary sensor, a 5MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. For selfies, the Pro and Pro+ models will be equipped with a 16MP and 32MP front-facing snapper, respectively.

Internals

The phones will run on Android 12

The Redmi Note 11, Pro, and Pro+ will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810, Dimensity 920, and Snapdragon 778G chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Note 11 and 11 Pro will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W and 67W fast-charging, respectively, while 11 Pro+ will house a 5,200mAh battery. They will boot Android 12.

Information

Redmi Note 11 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the Redmi Note 11 line-up will be announced at the time of its launch on October 28. However, considering the leaked specifications and features, it is expected to start at CNY 1,100 (roughly Rs. 13,000).