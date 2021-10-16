Redmi Note 11 and 11 Pro's full specifications, pricing leaked

Redmi is likely to introduce its Note 11 series of smartphones in China in November this year. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has leaked full specifications and price-list of the vanilla Note 11 and Pro models. The tip-off suggests that the range should start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and get a 120Hz display, a Dimensity processor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Design and display

Redmi Note 11 will sport an LCD panel

The Redmi Note 11 will feature an IP53 rating, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It will bear a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. While less is known about the design of the Note 11 Pro, it is tipped to come with an OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

The Pro model will flaunt a 108MP main camera

Redmi Note 11 will offer a 50MP primary camera on the rear and a 13MP front-facing snapper. Meanwhile, Note 11 Pro is rumored to have a 108MP main rear shooter and a 16MP selfie sensor. The rest of the camera details are yet to be revealed.

Internals

The Pro variant may support up to 67W fast-charging

The Redmi Note 11 and Note 11 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 and Dimensity 920 chipset, respectively, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, they will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support on the former and 67W support on the latter.

Information

How much will they cost?

Redmi Note 11 will cost CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,000) and CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,600) for the 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, is likely to go up to CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300) for the 8GB/256GB model.