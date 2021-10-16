Redmi K40s to be a rebranded Xiaomi 11T for China

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 10:35 pm

Xiaomi 11T to be launched as Redmi K40s in China

Xiaomi is working on a new Redmi K40s smartphone for the Chinese market. Tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed that the handset will be a rebranded version of the Xiaomi 11T model with faster charging support. Redmi K40s has also appeared on China's 3C certification site, confirming that it will support 120W fast-charging and get Harman Kardon-sourced speakers. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It will sport a 120Hz OLED screen

Considering that it will have similar features as the Xiaomi 11T, the Redmi K40s will likely feature an IP53-rated body with a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a rectangular camera unit. The device will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

It may boast a 108MP main camera

The Redmi K40s will offer a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telephoto macro lens. On the front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will pack a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi K40s will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, combined with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Redmi K40s: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability information of Redmi K40s is unknown. However, considering its specifications and features, it should be priced at around Rs. 45,000.