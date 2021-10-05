POCO M4 Pro will support 33W wired fast-charging

POCO M4 Pro passes through multiple certifications

POCO is reportedly working on its next M-series smartphone, the M4 Pro, which will come as a successor to the M3 Pro. The handset has been spotted on various certification and benchmarking platforms with model number 21091116AC. One of the certification platforms has revealed that it will support 33W fast-charging. The handset is also tipped to come with a 5G-ready MediaTek processor. Here's more.

Design and display

There will be a fingerprint sensor on the side

The POCO M4 Pro will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 404ppi.

Information

An 8MP selfie camera is expected

The triple rear cameras on the POCO M4 Pro will probably include a 48MP (f/1.79) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will get an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will house a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO M4 Pro will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11 and will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M4 Pro: Expected pricing

The pricing details of POCO M4 Pro are unknown at the moment. However, going by the rumored specifications and features, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.