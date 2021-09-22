Samsung Galaxy A73 tipped to get a 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy A73's camera details leaked

South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly working on a new A-series smartphone, the Galaxy A73. In the latest development, tipster @GaryeonHan has claimed that the handset will be offered with a 108MP main camera. It is also expected to come equipped with a 6.7-inch screen, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A 90Hz Super AMOLED screen is expected

The Samsung Galaxy A73 will likely feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will get a quad camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 393ppi, and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Information

There will be a 32MP front camera

The Samsung Galaxy A73 will sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it could have a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone will support 33W fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy A73 will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much will it cost?

Information regarding the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy A73 is not known at the moment. However, going by the leaked specifications, it is expected to cost around Rs. 30,000.