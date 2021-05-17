POCO M3 Pro 5G's battery and camera details officially revealed

Ahead of launch, POCO confirms specifications of M3 Pro 5G

Ahead of the May 19 launch event, POCO has been revealing the key features of its next 5G smartphone, the M3 Pro 5G. The tech giant has already confirmed that the device will come with a 90Hz display and a Dimensity 700 chipset. Now, POCO has revealed that the handset will offer a 5,000mAh battery, 18W fast-charging support, and a 48MP triple rear camera.

#POCOM3Pro 5G has a massive 5000mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging.

Design and display

It will have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

As per the leaked renders, the POCO M3 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera unit. The device will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 'DynamicSwitch' feature. It will be offered in three colors.

There will be an 8MP selfie camera

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera module, including a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it will have an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing shooter.

Internals

The phone will be fueled by a Dimensity 700 processor

The POCO M3 Pro 5G will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 for POCO and house a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, and a Type-C port.

POCO M3 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

POCO will announce the pricing and availability details of the M3 Pro 5G handset at the May 19 launch event. However, going by the specifications and features, it is likely to cost around Rs. 15,000.