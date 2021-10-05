iPhone 13, iOS 15 devices riddled with touchscreen unresponsiveness

Written by Madhurita Goswami Mail Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 03:38 pm

A bug in iOS 15 is affecting touchscreen responsiveness in iPhones

Apple rolled out its flagship iPhone 13 lineup and iOS 15 last month and since then users have been reporting various bugs. Now, many iPhone 13 users are reporting problems with touchscreen responsiveness. Interestingly, some older iPhones running iOS 15 also reported touchscreen failure. It rather looks like a software bug affecting iPhones running iOS 15 and probably isn't an iPhone 13 hardware issue.

Twitter Post

Here's what an iPhone 13 user has to say

Bugs seen on iPhone 13 Pro Max/iOS 15 so far:

• Non-functional camera (app opens, camera feed does not)

• iPhone doesn’t wake on touch

• iPhone unlocks but swipe up to open fails (screen unresponsive)

• Mail app freezes

• Watch not recognized



Other than that, it’s great! — Mikey (@mikeycampbell81) September 29, 2021

Reboot

Users can try rebooting the device to fix issue

Apple recently released the iOS 15.0.1 update but didn't address the touchscreen issue. The bug may be fixed in future updates. For now, users can try a temporary fix for unresponsive touchscreens—restarting their devices. Besides, Apple is slated to release iOS 15.1, this fall. It may include bug fixes and the much-awaited SharePlay feature supporting group activities like music and video streaming on FaceTime.

Messy update

Apple iOS 15 users report widespread bugs

Soon after iOS 15's release, Reddit, Twitter, and Apple Support forums were flooded with different user complaints, including storage warnings. Despite having sufficient storage, users were shown the "iPhone Storage Almost Full" message in Settings. Other reports about unresponsive touchscreens, disappearing photos, non-functional camera viewfinder, and problems with unlocking with Apple Watch also gained traction. With iOS 15.0.1, Apple attempted to fix three bugs.

Persisting issues

iOS 15.0.1 released in a rush, still a big mess

However, some iPhone users, who upgraded to iOS 15.0.1, are still facing issues with unlocking their phones with Apple Watch—a problem Apple claimed was fixed. Forbes reported iOS 15.0.1 also did not stop the storage warnings for some users. However, the last fix to stop audio meditations from triggering unexpected workouts for some Fitness+ subscribers on Apple Watch seems to be working for now.

Jelly scrolling

Recently released iPad mini 6 has another screen issue

Apple also released the iPad mini 6 alongside the iPhone 13. This tablet has thrown up another screen issue—termed jelly scrolling—where sections of the screen appear to scroll slower or faster compared to others. It also causes items on the screen to appear condensed or stretched. While Apple said jelly scrolling is normal for LCD screens, it hasn't commented on the unresponsive touchscreens issue.