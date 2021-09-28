iPad mini 6 plagued by weird display issue: Details here

Several iPad mini 6 users have reported a display issue known as jelly scrolling

At its September 14 event, Apple announced the release of the iPad mini 6 alongside the iPhone 13 lineup and the Apple Watch Series 7. However, everything does not appear to be going according to plan for Apple since some users of the new tablet have reported experiencing a bug known as "jelly scrolling." Here are more details.

Jelly scrolling: Unequal scrolling in regions of the screen

Jelly scrolling is a display artifact characterized by when one section of the screen appears to scroll slower or faster than another part of the screen. In some cases, jelly scrolling is also characterized by the items displayed on the screen stretching and condensing when you scroll up and down. The OnePlus 5 also had this issue, reportedly caused by the display mounted upside-down.

Here's a slowed-down video of the jelly scrolling issue

iPad mini 6 users say they can't 'unsee' jelly scrolling

In the case of the iPad mini 6, some owners reported the jelly scrolling issue on forums. Several others only discovered the issue after it was pointed out to them and now they can't ignore or "unsee" it. Surprisingly, the issue seems to disappear when scrolling in landscape mode. MacRumors noticed the issue on several iPad mini 6s on display at an Apple Store.

It isn't clear what is causing the jelly scrolling issue

At this time it is unknown if the jelly scrolling issue is being caused by a software flaw baked into iPadOS 15 or if it is caused by a hardware issue. A hardware issue could be limited to a batch or be more widespread, entailing a recall and repair. Contrarily, a software flaw can be fixed with software updates.

Jon Prosser claims iPad Air also faces same issue

Meanwhile, leaker Jon Prosser highlighted that the jelly scrolling issue also affects the new iPad Air. Apple has not yet commented on the issue in the case of the iPad mini 6 as well as the new iPad Air as pointed out by Prosser. We believe that jelly scrolling only in the vertical direction is indicative of a software issue.