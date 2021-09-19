How to install iOS 15, iPadOS 15 on September 20?

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 10:15 pm

Here’s how you can update to iOS 15, iPadOS 15 on September 20

After several months of being limited to just beta and developer channels, iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 are all set to make their public stable channel debut on Monday, September 20. Before that, it is important for you to ensure your iPhone and iPad are compatible and ready to install the latest, feature-packed update when it becomes available. Read on to know how!

Availability dates announced at Apple's 'California Streaming' event

During its "California Streaming" event on September 14, Apple announced that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 would be available to the general public on September 20. The event also saw Apple launch the new iPhone 13 range with support for the much-hyped Cinematic mode. Apple also released the Apple Watch Series 7 and iPad mini. All devices are available for pre-order now.

It's good practice to create backups before software updates

We suggest you take the opportunity to clean up your device's storage before you update it. First, do away with apps and images you won't need. Then, create a backup of your device to ensure a worry-free update, just in case things go sideways at any point. iPadOS 15 supports second-gen iPad Air, fifth-gen iPad, fourth-gen iPad mini, iPad Pro, and newer devices.

Devices running iOS 14 eligible for update to iOS 15

As for iPhones, iOS 15 supports the same devices that iOS 14 did. So, if you're on any version of iOS 14 right now, you are automatically eligible for the update to iOS 15. iOS 15 can be installed on the seventh-gen iPod Touch, iPhone SE, iPhone 6s, and newer models, including the iPhone XS and XR models.

Installation procedure is just like any other software update

Make sure your device has sufficient charge and access to a stable Wi-Fi connection. Once the update goes live on September 20 at 10:30 pm IST, you can install iOS 15 like any other software update. Head to Settings > General > Software Update and choose to download and install the update when prompted. Your device should reboot into iOS 15 once updating completes.