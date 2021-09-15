Apple iPhone 13 series' sale starts September 24 in India

Apple has launched its flagship iPhone 13 series. The line-up includes the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. In India, the handsets starts at Rs. 69,900, Rs. 79,900, Rs. 1,19,900, and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively. They will be up for pre-orders from September 17 onwards and will go on sale starting September 24. Here's our roundup.

Design

The phones have a Ceramic Shield layer for display protection

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 series features a slightly smaller notch thanks to a re-designed Face ID setup, Ceramic Shield display protection, and an IP68-rated built. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have aluminium frames. They are offered in Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and PRODUCT(RED) colors. The Pro models have surgical-grade stainless steel frames and are available in Graphite, Gold, Silver, and Sierra Blue colors.

Display

The Pro models boast a 'ProMotion' display

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 bear a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch XDR OLED screen, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max flaunt a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch 'ProMotion' XDR OLED display, respectively, with a 10-120Hz adaptive refresh rate. All the handsets provide a Full-HD+ resolution, HDR10 support, and up to 1,000-nits of daytime brightness.

Cameras

They are equipped with a 12MP front-facing camera

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 sport a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have a 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto snapper with 3x optical zoom support, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner. Up front, all the models have a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals

They are powered by an A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 13 series draws power from an A15 Bionic chipset, which has a 6-core CPU, up to 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine. They run on iOS 15, are loaded with up to 1TB of internal storage, and are touted to provide up to 2.8 hours of better battery life than their predecessors. The devices support Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The 13 mini costs Rs. 69,900 (128GB), Rs. 79,900 (256GB), and Rs. 99,900 (512GB). The iPhone 13 costs Rs. 79,900 (128GB), Rs. 89,900 (256GB), and Rs. 99,900 (512GB). The Pro model is priced at Rs. 1,19,900 (128GB), Rs. 1,29,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,49,900 (512GB), and Rs. 1,69,900 (1TB). The Pro Max costs Rs. 1,29,900 (128GB), Rs. 1,39,900 (256GB), Rs. 1,59,900 (512GB), and Rs. 1,79,900 (1TB).