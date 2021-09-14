Apple announces iPhone 13-series, Watch Series 7, and new iPads

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Last updated on Sep 14, 2021, 11:28 pm

Apple has launched its flagship iPhone 13 series of smartphones. The range includes the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the top-tier iPhone 13 Pro Max. The tech giant has also introduced Watch Series 7 and updated iPad models. The new iPhones come with an updated design, upgraded internals, high refresh rate screens, better battery life, and improved cameras.

Entry-level tablet

iPad 2021: Price starts at $329

The updated iPad is here. It has the same conventional design we have been seeing for years with a Touch ID home button. The device packs a 10.2-inch Retina display, an 8MP rear camera, a new 12MP ultra-wide front camera, and a base storage of 64GB. The iPad 2021 also gets A13 Bionic chipset, Apple Pencil (1st-generation) support, and will ship with iOS 15.

New-gen model

iPad mini: Price starts at $499

Offered in four color options, the iPad mini gets an iPad Pro-like design with slim but proportional bezels. It has an 8.3-inch Retina display, a Touch ID-integrated power button on top, a 12MP (f/1.8) rear camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide front shooter. The device also gets A13 Bionic processor, Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity, a Type-C port, and support for the 2nd-generation Apple Pencil.

Smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 7: Price begins at $399

Apple Watch Series 7 boasts improved screen-to-body ratio with a larger Retina display, 1.7mm thin bezels, a "crack-resistant" wrap-around crystal, and softer edges on the sides. It is IP6X dust proof and WR50 water resistant. The wearable offers an optimized user interface, new watch faces, and new workout modes. It comes in five new colors in aluminium, stainless steel, and titanium case options.

Design and display

iPhone 13 series provides more screen real estate

The iPhone 13 series has a smaller notch housing a re-engineered Face ID setup, a metal-glass body, an IP68-rated build quality, and Ceramic Shield protection. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 sport a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max boast a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ OLED 'ProMotion' display with a 10-120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The handsets come with upgraded cameras and new features

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini offer a 12MP (f/1.6) main sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. The Pro models have a 12MP (f/1.5) main sensor, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. For selfies, the trio houses a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. The handsets provide a new Cinematic mode and macro photography.

Under the hood

They are backed by a new A15 Bionic processor

The iPhone 13 series is powered by a 5nm A15 Bionic chip which has 15 billion transistors. There is a 6-core CPU, a 5-core GPU (4-core GPU on non-Pro iPhones), and a 16‑core Neural Engine. The base storage starts at 128GB and goes up to 1TB, depending on the model. The battery life stands at up to 28 hours on the Pro Max.

Information

iPhone 13 series: Pricing and availability

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 start at Rs. 69,900 and Rs. 79,900, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are priced at Rs. 1,19,900 and Rs. 1,29,900 for their respective base versions. The availability details in India are yet to be announced.