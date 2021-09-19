Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G supports 12 5G bands

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 19, 2021, 07:55 pm

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G's 5G bands teased officially

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone in India on September 29. In the run up to the launch event, the company has been teasing its specifications. The latest teaser suggests that Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G supports 12 5G bands. It is already available in select international markets. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

There is a Full-HD+ AMOLED screen

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is offered in Truffle Black, Peach Pink, Bubblegum Blue, and Snowflake White color options.

Information

It gets a 20MP front camera

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP (f/2.4) tele-macro lens. On the front, it has a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone boots Android 11

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Pricing

Xiaomi is said to announce the 11 Lite NE 5G mobile at Rs. 21,999 in India. Internationally, it starts at €349 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB/128GB model.