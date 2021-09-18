Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G's price in India tipped

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G could cost Rs. 21,999 in India

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the 11 Lite NE 5G in India on September 29. Now, tipster Debayan Roy has claimed that the handset will be offered in three variants and the base model will cost Rs. 21,999. It will be available in three colors at the time of launch and a fourth option will be announced later.

The phone sports a 90Hz AMOLED display

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is already up for grabs in select markets. It features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a triple camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is offered in Pink, Blue, Black, and White color options.

There is a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP telemacro lens. On the front, it gets a 20MP selfie snapper.

It supports 33W fast-charging

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Pricing and availability

Internationally, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G starts at €349 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB/128GB model. In India, it is said to carry a price-tag of Rs. 21,999.