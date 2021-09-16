Xiaomi 11 Lite NE's India launch set for September 29

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 16, 2021, 04:50 pm

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G to debut in India on September 29

Xiaomi is all set to launch its latest mid-range 5G smartphone, the 11 Lite NE 5G, in India on September 29. For the unversed, the handset was announced in the global markets yesterday i.e. September 15, alongside the premium 11T series. It comes with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,250mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the official announcement

The 𝘚𝘭𝘪𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘴𝘵 and 𝙇𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 5️⃣G Smartphone of 2021 is coming home, in a NEW avatar.



We're bringing the all-new #Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G to India on 29th September.



♥️ RT to spread the word.

To know more:https://t.co/MowSx0nqxn #Xiaomi11LiteNE5G #SuperLite5GLoaded pic.twitter.com/R47AuGvcc2 — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 16, 2021

Design and display

The phone has a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G features a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP53-rated build quality for dust and splash resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, and Snowflake White colors.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) telemacro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and packs a 4,250mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G in India will be announced at the time of the launch which will take place on September 29. For reference, the handset starts at €369 (roughly Rs. 32,000) in the global markets.