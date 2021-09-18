iPhone 13 series' shipment dates pushed to late October

Apple's iPhone 13 series went up for pre-orders in India yesterday. It is now seen that the delivery of certain variants has slipped from end of September to late October. In India, the Pro models will be delivered between October 25-30 while some non-Pro variants will be shipped around October 12-19. In the US, the iPhone 13 Pro 1TB version is almost sold out.

Design and display

All the handsets flaunt an IP68-rated built

iPhone 13 series features a wide notch, an IP68 rating, metal-glass body, and Face ID biometric system. The mini variant sports a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen while the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro get a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the latter. The Pro Max model bears a 120Hz, 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1284x2778 pixels) OLED panel.

Cameras

They offer a 12MP front-facing camera

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. Both the Pro models get a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP telephoto camera, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner. On the front, all the handsets offer a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The phones boot iOS 15

The iPhone 13 family draws power from an Apple A15 Bionic chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Under the hood, the devices run on iOS 15 and pack a non-removable battery with 20W fast-charging and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support. They also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Lightning port.

Information

iPhone 13 series: Pricing and availability

In India, the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max start at Rs. 69,900, Rs. 79,900, Rs. 1,19,900, and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively. They are currently up for pre-orders in the country.