iPhone 13 series pre-orders start at 5:30pm today in India

Apple had launched its flagship iPhone 13 series of smartphones last week. The line-up starts at Rs. 69,900 and includes the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max models. The handsets will be available for pre-orders in India starting today i.e. September 17 from 5:30pm onwards via Apple.com. They will go on sale starting September 24. Here's more.

Design

The phones have an IP68-rated build quality

The iPhone 13 series sports a smaller notch than the iPhone 12 family. The phones have a redesigned Face ID setup, an IP68-rated built, and Ceramic Shield protection. The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 come in Midnight, Blue, Starlight, Pink, and PRODUCT(RED) color options. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in Silver, Gold, Graphite, and Sierra Blue colors.

Display

They flaunt an XDR OLED display

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch XDR OLED screen, respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max bear a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch 'ProMotion' XDR OLED display, respectively. They provide a 10-120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. All the models offer a Full-HD+ resolution, up to 1,000-nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

The handsets are equipped with a 12MP main camera

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 have a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (2.4) ultra-wide lens. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a 12MP (f/1.5) main snapper, a 12MP (f/1.8) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.8) telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom support, and a ToF 3D LiDAR scanner. For selfies, they have a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

They draw power from an A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 13 series is powered by an A15 Bionic chipset, combined with up to 1TB of internal storage. The processor has a 6-core CPU, up to 5-core GPU, and a 16-Core Neural Engine. The phones boot iOS 15 and are claimed to offer up to 2.8 hours of extra battery life compared to their predecessors. They offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Pocket-pinch

Apple iPhone 13 series: Pricing and availability

The Apple iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max carry a starting price-tag of Rs. 69,900, Rs. 79,900, Rs. 1,19,900, and Rs. 1,29,900, respectively. The handsets will be up for pre-orders today from 5:30pm via Apple.com/in and will go on sale from September 24 onwards. They will also be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading retail channels.

Information

Apple will also provide cashback offers on iPhone 13 series

From September 24, customers will be able to avail up to Rs. 6,000 cashback on EMI transactions via HDFC Bank Credit/Debit cards as well as non-EMI transactions via HDFC Bank Credit cards. Attractive trade-in offer with exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 will also be available.