Upcoming Apple iPhone 13 rumored to sport reverse wireless charging

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Jul 05, 2021, 08:48 pm

New leak suggests Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 could feature reverse wireless charging

Apple has already unveiled the public beta versions of iOS 15. Now, Apple's iPhone 13, the first device likely to use iOS 15 right out of the box, is expected to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, too. Rumor has it that Apple will bundle a larger wireless charging coil in the iPhone 13, which could mean added support for reverse wireless charging.

Up to speed

Rumors suggest iPhone 13 could feature ProMotion display, smaller notch

Previously, rumors have suggested that Apple's upcoming flagship smartphone could sport a smaller notch, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a ProMotion variable refresh rate display with LTPO technology. Now, a new video from EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach claims that the iPhone 13 could feature larger wireless charging coils, possibly for more effective heat dissipation and higher wireless charging wattage than the iPhone 12.

Details

iPhone 11 was also rumored to support reverse wireless charging

Although iPhones have supported wireless charging since 2017, the speculated reverse wireless charging capability means that the iPhone 13's battery can be used to wirelessly charge another iPhone or wireless charging-compatible peripherals such as AirPods and the Apple Watch. Interestingly, the iPhone 11 was rumored to support this capability as well but it never came to fruition.

Additional speculation

iPhone 13 could also feature stronger MagSafe magnets

Bloomberg reported that reverse wireless charging capability is expected to feature on the upcoming iPad Pro as well. Additionally, Weinbach speculated that the iPhone 13 could feature stronger MagSafe magnets following complaints that the iPhone 12's weren't strong enough to grip accessories securely. Weinbach also speculated that iPhone 13 could shoot Portrait mode video since iOS 15 supports the feature in FaceTime and Snapchat.

Adequate battery?

Apple expected to launch iPhone 13 in September this year

Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line iPhone 13 Pro Max is expected to feature a 4,352mAh battery, which we believe would be adequate to wirelessly charge smaller peripherals despite the losses associated with wireless charging. Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 13 range of smartphones later this year in September alongside the public roll-out of iOS 15 for older iPhones and iPads.