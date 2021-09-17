OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition, Watch 2 ECG launched

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 04:44 pm

OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition and Watch 2 ECG Edition launched

OPPO has launched the Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition smartphone at the ColorOS 12 event in China, alongside the Watch 2 ECG Edition smartwatch. The handset is priced at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 74,000) and will go on sale from September 22. As for the highlights, the device comes with an OLED display, quad rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone offers up to 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an IP68-rated build quality. The handset bears a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. The rear panel has a metallic glass finish on the upper side and a grained leather on the lower part.

Cameras

It boasts a 50MP main camera

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition is equipped with a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/2.4) periscope telephoto lens with 5x hybrid and 20x digital zoom support, and a 3MP (f/3.0) macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, it has a 32MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

The device offers 65W wired fast-charging

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition is powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W wired, 30W wireless, and 10W reverse fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G.

Smartwatch

The OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition provides millisecond-level ECG detection

The OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition sports a 1.91-inch rectangular curved AMOLED display with a metal frame and 5ATM water resistance. The wearable is powered by a Snapdragon 4100 chipset, boots ColorOS Watch 2.0, and packs a 510mAh battery. It offers 100 sports modes, heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, and an ECG sensor that is touted to measure millisecond-level electrocardiogram.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition is priced at CNY 6,499 (around Rs. 74,000) for the 16GB/512GB solo model. It is up for pre-orders in China and will go on sale starting September 22. It comes with a one-year 1TB cloud storage subscription. The OPPO Watch 2 ECG Edition costs CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,470) and is already up for purchase.