GoPro HERO10 Black launched in India at Rs. 54,500

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Sep 17, 2021, 03:08 pm

GoPro has launched its latest action camera, the HERO10 Black, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 54,500 in the country and comes with a new GP2 processor which delivers 2x faster video frame rates and better video stabilization. The camera offers up to 5.3K video recording, 23MP photos with improved low-light performance, and automatic cloud upload feature. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The GoPro HERO10 Black sports a front-facing LCD screen for live previews and a second touchscreen display on the back. It has three microphones with advanced wind noise reduction feature, built-in folding mounting fingers for attaching the camera to compatible mounts. The camera supports voice control in 11 languages and offers up to 33 feet of water resistance.

Camera stuff

The GoPro HERO10 Black is capable of shooting 23MP photos. You can also grab up to 19.6MP stills from a video. It can record up to 5.3K videos at 60fps, 4K videos at 120fps, and 2.7K videos at 240fps. The action camera provides features like Local Tone Mapping, 3D Noise Reduction, TimeWarp 3.0, and 1080p WebCam mode with live streaming option.

Features

The GoPro HERO10 Black is powered by a new GP2 processor combined with a 23.6MP ultra-high resolution sensor. The processor enables better image quality, high video frame rates, improved low-light performance, and HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilization. You can upload the images and videos in three ways: auto uploading (from camera to cloud), wireless offloading, and USB wired offloading through the Quik app.

Information

GoPro HERO10 Black: Pricing and availability

In India, the GoPro HERO10 Black is priced at Rs. 54,500. It will be available for purchase in early November via Amazon, Flipkart, and other leading retailers. In the US, it costs $399.98 (around Rs. 29,400) including one-year GoPro Subscription.