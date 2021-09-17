Infinix HOT 11 and HOT 11S smartphones launched in India

Sep 17, 2021

Infinix has launched its latest HOT 11 series of smartphones in India. The line-up, including the HOT 11 and HOT 11S models, carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 8,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. As for the highlights, the handsets come with a Full-HD+ display, up to three cameras on the back, and a MediaTek Helio chipset. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

The Infinix HOT 11 features a waterdrop notch design, while the HOT 11S has a punch-hole cut-out. On the rear, they have up to three cameras and a physical fingerprint reader. They bear a 6.6-inch and 6.78-inch LCD display, respectively, with a Full-HD+ (1080x2480 pixels) resolution and 500-nits of brightness. The HOT 11S also offers a 90Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

The HOT 11S sports a 50MP main camera

The Infinix HOT 11 is equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The Infinix HOT 11S, on the other hand, sports a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a tertiary 'AI lens.' For selfies and video calling, the duo has an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They boot XOS 7.6 based on Android 11

The Infinix HOT 11 and HOT 11S are powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 and MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, respectively, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, the former packs a 5,200mAh battery with 10W fast-charging while the latter has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. The handsets run on Android 11-based XOS 7.6.

Information

Infinix HOT 11 series: Pricing and availability

The Infinix HOT 11 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and will be available for purchase during Flipkart's upcoming Big Billion Days sale. The HOT 11S costs Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB version and will be up for grabs starting September 21.