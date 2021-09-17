Vivo X70 series to debut in India on September 30

Vivo is all set to launch its X70 series of smartphones in India on September 30. It seems that the tech giant might skip the vanilla X70 in India as the microsite only shows the X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ models. Both the handsets offer quad rear cameras with ZEISS T* coating and Ultra Sensing Gimbal stabilization. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones have a 120Hz AMOLED panel

The Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, while the latter flaunts a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The duo offers a 120Hz screen refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Cameras

They are equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Vivo X70 Pro sports a 50MP (f/1.75) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto snapper, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens. The X70 Pro+ boasts a 50MP (f/1.6) main sensor, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper, a 12MP (f/1.6) telephoto lens, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope sensor. For selfies and video calling, they have a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

The X70 Pro+ is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ chipset

In India, the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, respectively, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast-charging, whereas the latter houses a 4,500mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging.

Pocket-pinch

Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo X70 series in India will be announced at the time of the launch which will take place on September 30. For reference, in China, the X70 Pro starts at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000) and the X70 Pro+ carries a starting price-tag of CNY 5,499 (around Rs. 62,600).